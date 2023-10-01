Photo Release

November 17, 2023 Legarda backs 2024 DTI budget: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda expresses support for the approval of the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and its attached agencies Friday, November 17, 2023. During DTI’s budget deliberation, Legarda cited the department for implementing her pet bill on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). “I’m so happy to support other measures of my younger colleagues like the “Tatak Pinoy” of Sen. (Sonny) Angara and the OTOP (One Town, One Project) of the good sponsor (Sen. Mark Villar), which we filed 20 years ago and finally it was enacted into law,” Legarda said. (Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB)