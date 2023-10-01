Rules of the Senate
History of the Senate
Symbols of Authority
Legislative Process
19th Congress Senators
List of Previous Senators
Roll of Senate President
Composition of the Senate
Terms of Office and Privileges
Committee Chairmanship
Oversight/Ad hoc Committee Chairmanship
Duties, Power & Jurisdiction
Committee Directory
Oversight/Ad hoc Committee Directory
Notice of Committee Meetings
Committee Schedule
Committee Hearing Quick Notes
Vision and Mission
Officers of the Secretariat
Office of the Secretary
Legislation
Administrative and Financial Services
External Affairs and Relations
Office of the Sergeant-At-Arms
Bills
Resolutions
Journals
Committee Reports
Republic Acts
Adopted Resolutions
Treaties
Statistical Data
SEPO Publications
STSRO Publications
LBRMO Publications
ILS Publications
LRS Publications
LLS Publications
ELLS Publications
Other Publications
Photo Release
Pasay City:
Iminungkahi ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang paglikha ng line item na may pondong P160 milyon para sa mga programang pang-mental health ng Department of Education (DepEd). Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN
DSWD must coordinate with the PNP
Good nutrition for food stamp program
Make people feel safe 24/7
Win: Funds for community-based survey