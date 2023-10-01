Photo Release

November 20, 2023 Peaceful, successful BSKE: Sen. Imee R. Marcos describes the recently concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) as generally peaceful and successful when asked a comparative assessment of the previous elections. During Monday’s deliberation November 20, 2023, Marcos sponsored the P27.2-billion proposed 2024 budget of the Commission on Elections and cited the crucial role of the agency in enforcing orderly and peaceful elections in the country. “It was generally peaceful. There was no severe disruption, no failure of elections, and hundred percent proclamations that despite isolated incidents and sad record of 19 dead and several injured, the reality is, according to the citizen arms and an international observer, the election was generally peaceful and successful,” Marcos said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)