Photo Release

November 20, 2023 COA update on OVP CF sought: Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros seeks an update from the Commission on Audit (COA) on the P125-million confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) that has been the source of controversy for allegedly spending it in just 11 days. During Monday’s deliberation November 20, 2023 on the proposed 2024 COA budget, Hontiveros said she wanted to know whether this OVP confidential fund was subjected to the COA audit observation or it was already clear for fund utilization. “Is the utilization of funds clear or is it subject to the COA's audit observation,” Hontiveros asked. According to the report, the OVP’s 2022 confidential funds were augmented by P125-million contingent funds from the Office of the President. In response, Sen. Sonny Angara, sponsor of the COA’s budget, said the auditing is still ongoing and the documents submitted by the OVP are still being processed by the commission. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)