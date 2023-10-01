Photo Release

November 20, 2023 AFAB, OMB budgets deemed submitted: In less than two minutes, the proposed budgets of the Authority of Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) and the Optical Media Board (OMB) for 2024 were deemed submitted for the body’s consideration Monday, November 20, 2023. Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, who sponsored the proposed budgets of the two agencies, said AFAB's proposed budget amounted to P140 million which would be “mostly allocated for the improvement of their utilities.” On the other hand, he said, OMB’s proposed budget for 2024 amounted to P62.3 million. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Photo)