Photo Release

November 20, 2023 Zubiri proposes special provision for arms procurement: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri proposes a special provision for arms procurement in the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for fiscal year 2024 during plenary deliberation of the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of National Defense and its attached agencies Monday, November 20, 2023. Zubiri said the special provision would allow the military to buy the “most effective and efficient” armaments needed for an archipelagic set up like the Philippines. “In the military, anywhere in the world, cheapest is never the best. I was proposing that we put an amendment to the GAA when it comes for the procurement for arms services because we know what’s going on around our territorial seas and skies. They (military) really need to buy it immediately. They need the ships not tomorrow but they needed it yesterday,” Zubiri said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Photo)