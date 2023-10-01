Photo Release

November 21, 2023 Binay defends DOT 2024 budget: Sen. Nancy Binay defends the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Tourism (DOT) and its attached agencies and corporations. During the early morning deliberation Tuesday, November 21, 2023, Binay said the proposed appropriations for the DOT under Senate Finance Committee report on House Bill No. 8980 or the General Appropriations Bill amounts to P3.339-billion. The sponsor of the DOT budget enumerated the distribution of the proposed appropriations as follows: DOT Proper -- P2.4-billion for the Office of the Secretary; P123-million for the Intramuros Administration; P317-million for the National Parks Development Committee; and P14-million for the Philippine Commission on Sport Scuba diving. Under the budgetary support to the government corporations -- P20-million for the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, and P410-million for the Tourism Promotion Board. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)