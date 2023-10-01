Photo Release

November 21, 2023 Gatchalian commends TIEZA: Sen. Win Gatchalian commends the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) for its proactive solution in preventing the further delay of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) power expansion project which stands on its property. “As we all know, the Senate has been very aggressive, through the Committee on Energy, to pursue transmission expansion projects of the country,” Gatchalian said during the early morning budget deliberation Tuesday, November 21, 2023. “Almost 30 plus transmission projects are already delayed and we can’t afford to delay any more of these transmission projects. As we all know, we always experience yellow and red alerts and the transmission is one of the major causes of this,” he added. The NGCP project Cebu-Magdugo 230-kilovolts line will complete the Cebu-Negros-Panay interconnection and expansion as well the Visayas-Mindanao interconnection facility but was temporarily stopped due to a temporary restraining order filed by the TIEZA. However, TIEZA Chief Operating Officer Mark Lapid said an amicable settlement is being ironed out. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)