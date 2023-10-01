Photo Release

November 21, 2023 Estrada leads Senate inquiry on labor row decisions: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada presides over a public inquiry of the Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resources Development into the current state of enforcing judicial decisions in labor disputes Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The probe aims to identify challenges in the enforcement of judicial decisions in labor disputes and come up with recommendations to improve the situation and protect the rights of workers. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)