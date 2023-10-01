Photo Release

November 22, 2023 Protect workers’ rights: Sen. Raffy Tulfo entreats his colleagues to join him in taking action against the non-implementation and delayed enforcement of court decisions in labor disputes. “We must work to ensure that the rights of the workers are protected and that decisions, especially in labor disputes, are enforced in a timely and effective manner,” Tulfo said during the Senate inquiry conducted by the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development on the issue Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Tulfo recommended strengthening the enforcement mechanisms, promoting a culture of respect on labor rights among employers, educating worker’s rights and improving the efficiency of the labor justice system to minimize labor disputes in the country. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)