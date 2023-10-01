Photo Release

November 22, 2023 Poe hails passage of PENCAS bill: Sen. Grace Poe thanks Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda for leading the passage of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2439, or an Act Institutionalizing the Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System (PENCAS). As chairperson of the Committee on Economic Affairs, Poe said she is guided by the principle that economic development must go hand-in-hand with environmental sustainability. “Hence, we need a clear and reliable accounting system like PENCAS to steer our economic policies towards the right, sustainable direction,” Poe said during the plenary session Wednesday, November 22, 2023. “We also appreciate the bill’s emphasis on data transparency and accountability, including the people’s right to information on the accounts generated through PENCAS. The government and its people are partners in economic growth and environmental conservation, and our citizens can only participate meaningfully if data is made available to them. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)