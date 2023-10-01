Photo Release

November 22, 2023 PNP organizational reforms: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during the interpellation period on Senate Bill No. 2249 or the Organizational Reforms in the Philippine National Police (amending Republic Act No. 6975 and 8551) Wednesday, November 22, 2023, explains to colleagues that enactment of the measure would keep the PNP abreast with the revolving times. He said the bill aims to provide the legal and organizational impetus to the PNP to further sustain the enhancement of its strategic and operational capabilities, upgrade the police force and provide legal entity to its newly created offices and units to exist and operate, legalize the existence of the national operational support units which would now include the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Civil Security Group, PNP-Cyber Crime Group, Maritime Group, Highway Patrol Group, PNP Forensic Group, Anti-Kidnapping Group, Explosives and Ordnance Group, Canine Group and Women and Children Protection Group, among others. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)