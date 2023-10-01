Photo Release

November 22, 2023 Ejercito sponsors 2 local bills: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito sponsors two local government bills that will constitute two independent barangays in the province of Ilocos Sur. During Wednesday’s plenary session November 22, 2023, Ejercito said House Bill No. 5820 or an act separating the Sitios of Kainggian, Butac, Coscosnong, Longboy, Bangcag, and Botigue from Barangay Man-Atong in the municipality of Suyo, province of Ilocos Sur will constitute a distinct and independent barangay to be known as Barangay Butac while HBN 5822 or an act separating the Sitios of Kimbuaya, Longboy, Bulala, Kinapian, Indadangan, Kumanibe and Macaag from Barangay Suyo Proper in the municipality of Suyo, province of Ilocos sur will constitute a distinct and independent barangay to be known as Barangay Kinapian. “The passage of these measures will entitle both barangays to their share in the national wealth in accordance with Section 285 of the Local Government Code. This will immensely improve the delivery of basic services to our constituents, especially to the Bago and Kankana-ey IP communities,” Ejercito said. “The barangays play an indispensable role in achieving national development. The passage of these measures will support our objectives to empower our barangays and ultimately, to promote the welfare of our constituents through the seamless provision of fundamental services,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)