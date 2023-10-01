Photo Release

November 22, 2023 Competent Filipino workforce: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, chairperson of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, sponsors Senate Bill No. 2491 or the Act Establishing a National Apprenticeship Program Thursday, November 22, 2023. Estrada said the bill aims to institutionalize a new system for a national apprenticeship program which shall be supervised by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) as well as elevate the present standard for the training and development of apprentices in a bid to promote skills and youth employment. He said the legislation also seeks to tackle the persistent problem of job-skills mismatch, address the demand in emerging countries as well as to provide a highly-skilled, competent and certified Filipino workforce. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)