Photo Release

November 23, 2023 Senate, House opens APPF 31: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zuburi and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez welcomes parliamentarians from Canada, Australia, China, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia to the opening of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF 31) at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City Thursday, November 23, 2023. During the executive committee meeting, parliamentarians nominated the chairmanships for the working committees, discussed the agenda of the forum as well as the drafts of the resolutions. “We are happy to have everyone here visit our country and it’s nice to see friends and fellow parliamentarians. It’s an honor to join you in an executive committee meeting before our inaugural ceremony this afternoon,” according to Zubiri. The Philippines is hosting this year’s 31st Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum attended by at least 237 parliamentarians from 18 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Zubiri said important matters relating to regional peace, prosperity, and sustainability would be discussed. It is the second time the Philippines will host the APPF since 1994. (Senate PRIB/OSP Photos)