Photo Release

November 23, 2023 APPF Working Group Meeting on Political and Security Matters: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, co-chairperson of the working group meeting on political and security matters in the ongoing 31st Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), has encouraged participants to actively participate in the discussion and help contribute to the promotion of peace and stability in the region. He also emphasized that the forum would provide an opportunity to strengthen the partnership of parliamentarians in striving for peace and stability in the Asia Pacific region. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)