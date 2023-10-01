Photo Release

November 24, 2023 Call for peace, stability in Asia Pacific region: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, calls on delegates of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF 31) Friday, November 24 2023 to work together in promoting peace and stability in the region. Estrada, who participated in the 3-day APPF 31 forum on political and security matters, likewise urged delegates to encourage their respective governments to affirm multilateralism. He said cooperation between nations can set an example and in turn encourage others states to engage in collaborative security initiatives. “The Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum has the potential to drive positive change in our region. I urge every member to answer this call to action, to approach our shared responsibilities with commitment, and to work tirelessly to promote regional peace and stability. Together, we can establish a legacy of cooperation, understanding and prosperity for future generations,” Estrada said. (OS Estrada Photo/Senate PRIB)