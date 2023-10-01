Photo Release

November 24, 2023 Second Day of the 31st Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF 31): "The Filipinos have a word for what it is that we aim to achieve today: bayanihan. By itself, the word captures so many English words that point to unity – cooperation, a sense of compassion for others, the willingness to help in times of need. But here is where it gets interesting. You see, bayanihan also contains within itself the seeds of heroism, because in Filipino a hero is a bayani. As we begin today's First Plenary Session, then, I hope that we keep that concept of bayanihan in mind and heart. May we be reminded of why we are here. To come together, yes, but more importantly, to do so if only to heed the call of leadership, the call of providing a peaceful and prosperous future for our people." - Sen. Bato, Head of the Philippine Delegation, during the second day of the 31st Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF 31)