Photo Release



Asia-Pacific Parliamentarians meet: Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez welcomed parliamentarians joining the 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF31) at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City. Nineteen Asia-Pacific countries are in attendance during the opening of the three-day event on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

This year’s annual meeting aims to table political and security matters; economic and trade; and regional cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. Co-chaired by Zubiri and Romualdez, this is the second time that the Philippines hosted the APPF annual meeting, the first was in 1994.