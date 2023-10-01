Photo Release

November 25, 2023 RP delegation signs joint communique: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, chairperson of the 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum, and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, sign the Joint Communique at the conclusion of the conference Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City. Earlier, Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa also signed the communique as the head of the Philippine delegation. The 10 resolutions, which were adopted during the final plenary session, are central part of the communiqué, which is the major tangible product of the meeting. Also in photos are Senate President Loren Legarda, Deputy Majority Leaders Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito and Mark Villar, Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, Senators Sherwin Gatchalian, Francis “Tol” Tolentino, Nancy Binay, Pia Cayetano, Robinhood Padilla, and members of the House of Representatives led by Romualdez. (Senate PRIB)