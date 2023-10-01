Photo Release



APPF Closing Ceremony : Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez successfully concluded the 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentarian Forum (APPF) held at the Philippine International Convention Center from November 23-25, 2023 with the theme, “Resilient Partnerships for Peace, Prosperity, and Sustainability”.

During the closing ceremony, legislators from 19 Asia-Pacific countries joined hands to symbolize their common aspiration of achieving mutual friendship, unity, and cooperation among neighboring countries.