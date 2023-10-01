Photo Release

November 29, 2023 Noche Buena Price Watch: Senator Mark joined DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual and other DTI officials in inspecting food items that are usually present in the Filipino Noche Buena table. Some of these items include pasta packages, spaghetti and tomato sauce, sandwich spreads, and canned goods, among others. They inspected whether these food items are following the 2023 Price Guide for Noche Buena products which was released by the Consumer Policy and Advocacy Bureau (CPAB) on 21 November 2023.