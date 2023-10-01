Photo Release

November 29, 2023 Justice for Liberty Transport workers: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada presides over the continuation of the public inquiry by the Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resources Development into the labor dispute case involving workers of the Liberty Transport Corp. on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. According to Estrada, aside from assisting workers in obtaining justice, the panel also aims to identify any deficiencies in policy implementation or the necessity for new legislation to protect workers’ rights and welfare. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)