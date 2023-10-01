Photo Release

November 29, 2023 Koko fine-tunes Anti-Agri Smuggling bill: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III proposes amendments to Senate Bill No. 2432, or the proposed "Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act," during the plenary session on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Certified as an urgent measure by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., SBN 2432 calls for severe sanctions on smuggling, hoarding, profiteering, and cartel of agricultural and fishery products to protect Filipino farmers and consumers, and plug leakages in tax and duty collection on agricultural products. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)