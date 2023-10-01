Photo Release

December 5, 2023 Zubiri endorses agri chief: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri expresses support for the appointment of Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. as agriculture secretary during the Commission on Appointments committee meeting Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Zubiri described him as “strong, brave and good at what he does.” He said Laurel is more than capable of dealing with agricultural smugglers. Zubiri recommended a shift in focus on the department’s regional offices and to encourage agriculture employees to go out to the field and see the farmers’ needs. That way, Zubiri said, the Department of Agriculture would have on time, online and real-time data when they need it. “We wish you all the luck. I know you will do a good job. Listen with your heart. You have our full support,” Zubiri assured Laurel. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)