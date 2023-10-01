Photo Release

December 5, 2023 Revilla sees AI as a threat: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. expresses concern about the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) into the film and television industry, noting that it could pose a significant threat to the industry and its workforce if not properly managed. In his co-sponsorship speech on Senate Bill 2505, also known as the “Eddie Garcia Law,” Revilla emphasized the importance of staying one step ahead in dealing with AI as it could become a more significant problem than what the industry currently faces. “Technology is not an enemy; however, the convenience provided by technology also has a sharp edge that could kill the industry if not properly managed,” Revilla said Tuesday, December 5, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)