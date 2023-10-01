Photo Release

December 5, 2023 Ratification of ILO C190 will protect women: Sen. Pia Cayetano co-sponsors a resolution concurring in the ratification of International Labour Organization Convention No. 190 or the “Convention Concerning the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work (ILO C190). “The ratification will serve as a catalyst for more changes to address this problem that still persists. I know that this ratification will pave the way for stronger policies to protect women,” Cayetano pointed out during Tuesday’s plenary session, December 5, 2023. “By ratifying this treaty, we strengthen the many laws that we already have,” she said. Cayetano further explained that there are two top places where women experience violence, one is at home and the second, in the workplace. “Although this convention covers all genders, we must recognize that women are usually and predominantly the victims of violence,” the senator added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)