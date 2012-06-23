Photo Release

December 6, 2023 Bicam on Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers: Sen. Raffy Tulfo, chairperson of the Committee on Migrant Workers, heads the Senate panel on the Bicameral Conference Committee Wednesday, December 6, 2023, on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 2221 and House Bill No. 7335 or the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers. The measure seeks to address the lack of domestic laws pertaining to Filipino seafarers training and accreditation in compliance with international maritime standards as well as to ensure their rights and protection. The Senate panel includes Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Deputy Minority Leader Rissa Hontiveros, Sen. Imee Marcos and Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)