Photo Release

December 6, 2023 Productive day in Senate: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda presides over Session No. 36 Wednesday night, December 6, 2023. Legarda commended the chamber for its accomplishments during the seven-hour plenary session, which include the ratification of four bills, approval of six more on second reading, and adoption of a resolution. "It's been a very productive day. Thank you very much to a hardworking Senate," Legarda said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)