Photo Release

December 6, 2023 Pia's stand on the Anti-Agri Economic Sabotage Bill: Senator Pia S. Cayetano stresses her position on the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Bill: "I do not want smuggling of any kind, whether it’s fruits, vegetables, or tobacco. But tobacco is in a class of its own, because as I said before, it is not a product that is essential to food security. So I stand by my position that it should not have been included there."