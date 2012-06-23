Photo Release

December 9, 2023 Villar family share blessings: On its 14th year, Villar family treats 50 children from Baseco,Tondo on December 9, Saturday, at the Villar Children’s farm in Bacoor City. The party featured a magician show and lots of games where the children danced, sang and had fun in the amenities of the children’s farm. The children were also elated with the prizes they won in the parlor games, the sumptuous meal and gifts that they shared for everyone. Photo shows former Senate President Manny greets the children, while Sen. Cynthia Villar, Sen. Mark Villar and Vistaland CEO Paolo Villar led the gift-giving.