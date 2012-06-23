Photo Release



2024 budget hurdles bicam: The bicameral conference committee report on the 2024 General Appropriations Bill has been approved by the Senate and House panels led by Senate Committee on Finance Chairperson Sen. Sonny Angara and House Appropriations Committee Chairperson Rep. Elizaldy Co December 11, 2023, at Shangri-la Hotel, Makati City. The chairpersons were joined by conferees from the Senate panel: Senators Cynthia Villar, Risa Hontiveros, Nancy Binay, Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito, Sherwin Gatchalian, Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa; and House panel: Representatives Neptali Gonzales II, Ralph Recto, Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales Jr., David "Jay-Jay" Suarez, Stella Quimbo, Marcelino Libanan, Raul Angelo Jil Bongalon, and Manuel Jose Mannix Dalipe.

Angara said the P5.768-trillion national budget for 2024 aims “to sustain the country’s growth and give the Filipinos hope amidst the current uncertainty situation such as the recent Marawi bombing.” (Mark Pimentel/Senate PRIB)