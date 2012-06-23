Photo Release

December 11, 2023 Pia on jeepney modernization & sustainability: Sharing her views on the jeepney modernization program at the Senate's approval of the proposed 2024 budget, Senator Pia S. Cayetano said sufficient funding is necessary to help public transport drivers properly transition to modern and sustainable jeepney models. She likewise raised two crucial components to ensure the sustainability of the program, including tapping homegrown vehicle manufacturers and the creative sector to preserve the Filipino culture which the iconic jeepney also embodies.