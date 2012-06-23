Photo Release

December 11, 2023 Employer's responsibilities sought: Sen. Pia Cayetano seeks clarification on the liabilities and responsibilities of an employer in the movie industry as she interpellates on Senate Bill No. 2505 or An Act Protecting the Welfare of Workers in the Movie and Television Industry also known as the ‘Eddie Garcia Law”. During Monday’s plenary session, December 11, 2023, Cayetano said the objective of her interpellation is to ensure that there is clarity in the very well-intended bill. “From my experience, many times when a law is going to be implemented, the lack of clarity becomes a problem only when there's a problem. So, I would like to dissect this now to ensure that when the incidents come up, it is already on record, at least in the Senate, what the clear intentions are in the bill,” Cayetano said. The senator said the bill should clearly define the responsibilities of an employer and the subcontractors in a movie and television industry to avoid finger pointing when an untoward incident transpires. According to the bill, an employer or a principal refers to a person, group of persons, or an entity that engages or hires the services of a worker in the movie and television industry. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)