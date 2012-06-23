Photo Release

December 11, 2023 Revilla shepherds passage of 14 local bills on 2nd reading: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. steers the passage of 14 local bills on second reading during the plenary session Monday, December 11, 2023. Revilla, who chairs the Committee on Public Works, sponsored the local measures seeking to create district engineering offices in the provinces of Negros Occidental, Batangas, Isabela, Bataan, Davao Del Norte, Bulacan, Aklan, Iloilo, Bukidnon, and the cities of General Santos, Lapu-Lapu, Antipolo and Davao. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)