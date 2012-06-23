Photo Release

December 11, 2023 Zero CIF for Senate: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri asks Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance and sponsor of the proposed national budget for 2024, to clarify whether the Senate has confidential and intelligence fund (CIF) in its budget for next year. “For the record, the Senate has no CIF, right? Zero,” Zubiri said during the presentation of the bicameral conference committee report on the proposed P5.768-trillion budget for 2024 Monday, December 11, 2023. Angara said there was none. Earlier, senators agreed to remove the CIF of all government agencies with civilian functions. The Senate had ratified the proposed 2024 national budget with increases in the agencies on education, national defense, agriculture, transportation, social welfare, environment, among others. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)