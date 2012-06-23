Photo Release

December 12, 2023 Zubiri thanks DFA for APPF participation: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri thanks the 49 foreign service officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) who hurdled the Commission on Appointments’ deliberation on their ad interim appointments Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Zubiri said the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum 31 held last November 23-26 at the Philippine International Convention Center was a resounding success due to the participation of the DFA. “Thank you very much to the ladies and gentlemen who were on top of their game and because of that we had some diplomatic wins when it came to our position on the West Philippine Sea and, of course, creating more friends in the region, particularly for our campaign for a seat in the UN Security Council in the 2026 elections. We were able to get a strong commitment from these countries we befriended. We would never have been successful without the DFA,” Zubiri said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)