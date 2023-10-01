Photo Release

December 12, 2023 Dela Rosa defends PNP reorganization bill: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during the interpellation period on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2449 which seeks to provide organizational reforms in the Philippine National Police (PNP), defends a provision in the measure that transfers the power to designate chiefs of police from mayors and governors to the PNP chief. According to Dela Rosa, the authority should be left to the head of the PNP because the chief knows who is fit for the position. “I know this will be difficult, but we have to take the bitter pill,” Dela Rosa said on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)