Photo Release

December 12, 2023 On PNP and PLEB under SBN 2499: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during Tuesday’s interpellation on the proposed Senate Bill No (SBN) 2449 or An Act Providing for Organizational Reforms in the Philippine National Police, December 12, 2023 asks about the relationship between the Philippine National Police and the People Law Enforcement Board (PLEB) which was created under the Local Government Code. Gatchalian described PLEB as a “mini devolved” National Police Commission at the local level which, he said, is effective in a way that local constituents get to participate in the investigation. The senator said members of PLEB are recognized by local leaders and are accountable to the local populace. “So I'd like to ask the good sponsor, will PLEB be retained under the proposal and what will be the relationship between PLEB (and the PNP) and also with this new bill that we are debating?” Gatchalian asked. Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, sponsor of the bill, said PLEB will not be touched under the proposed measure. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)