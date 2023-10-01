Photo Release

December 13, 2023 Senate OKs treaties with Brunei, SoKor: Committee on Foreign Relations chairperson Sen. Imee Marcos lauds the passage of resolutions on the Senate's concurrence in the ratification of the Philippines' treaties with the governments of Brunei and South Korea on Tuesday, December 13, 2023. Resolution No. 100 expresses the Senate's concurrence to the country's agreement with Brunei for the avoidance of double taxation; while Resolution No. 101 expresses the chamber's nod to the agreement with South Korea providing for equal access to social security benefits. Marcos said the two agreements will benefit overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Brunei and South Korea. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)