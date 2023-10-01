Photo Release

December 14, 2023 On systematized representation in the PNP: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during the plenary session Wednesday, December 13, 2023, asks about the so-called systematized representation in the police force. Cayetano said the term, which she admitted could not be found in Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2449, could be an approach in the recruitment process that will ensure strategized delivery of service in order to promote the general welfare, institute safeguards, and other mechanisms to eliminate graft and corruption. She said systematized representation, to her limited understanding of the term, is to ensure representation from all over the country, not only about the equal representation based on gender. Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, sponsor of the bill, agreed with Cayetano, adding that the Philippine National Police is following just one program of instruction regardless of what region is conducting the training, and that the PNP is mature enough as far as gender issues are concerned.(Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)