Photo Release

December 14, 2023 2023 session adjournment: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri adjourns the 2023 session by expressing his gratitude to all senators and secretariat staff of the Senate who displayed utmost dedication to the institution. During Wednesday’s plenary session, December 13, 2023, Zubiri requested that his closing message as Senate President be inserted into the record and that he will deliver the speech when the session resumes on January 22, 2024. “My only wish for all of you is that you stay healthy, safe in the loving arms of your family and, of course, protection from the Lord above,’ Zubiri said. “I just like to thank all of you for all the hard work and dedication. You have made the Senate very relevant in this time of need by our people. And also I would like to mention that this year, we have record breaking Senate performance in almost all surveys that are being commissioned, so job well done everyone,” he concluded. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)