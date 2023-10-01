Photo Release



18th Las Piñas Parol Festival: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar and Deputy Speaker Camille Villar led the celebration of the 18th Parol Festival on Decemeber 14, 2023 at Villar SIPAG Complex. The annual event highlights the Parol Making contest by the “Samahan ng Magpaparol ng Las Piñas,” and the 14th Street Dancing competition participated by the 12 Elementary Schools of the City. Luzviminda Gallardo who won the first prize got P20,000 cash prize while Anna lisa Flores got P15,000 and Glecy Dela Cruz P10,000, for the second and third place. The street dancing competition winners are: Grand Prize - CAA Elementary School who got P50,000; 1st runner-up Pamplona Elementary School -P30,0000; and Golden Acres Elementary School 2nd runner -up and Best and Costume winner and received a total of P25,0000.

******

18th LAS PIÑAS PAROL FESTIVAL. Pinangunahan nina Sen. Cynthia A. Villar at Deputy Speaker Camille Villar ang pagdiriwang ng 18th Parol Festival noong Disyembre 14, 2023 sa Villar SIPAG Complex. Itinatampok ng taunang kaganapan ang Parol Making contest ng “Samahan ng Magpaparol ng Las Piñas,” at ang 14th Street Dancing competition na nilahukan ng 12 Elementary Schools ng Lungsod. Si Luzviminda Gallardo ang nanalo ng unang gantimpala ay nakakuha ng P20,000 cash prize habang si Anna lisa Flores ay nakakuha ng P15,000 at Glecy Dela Cruz ng P10,000, para sa ikalawa at ikatlong puwesto. Ang mga nanalo sa street dancing competition ay: Grand Prize - CAA Elementary School na nakakuha ng P50,000; 1st runner-up Pamplona Elementary School -P30,0000; at Golden Acres Elementary School 2nd runner-up at Best and Costume winner at nakatanggap ng kabuuang P25,0000.