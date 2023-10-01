Photo Release

December 19, 2023 Tolentino honors agreement: Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino in a press briefing Tuesday, December 19, 2023, clarified that his resignation as chair of the Blue Ribbon Committee is an act honoring his agreement with the leadership that he would serve as head of the committee for one and a half years. Tolentino said "I find it a duty and an honor to uphold the essence of a prior agreement." The Blue Ribbon committee, under his headship, had filed the following measures: SBN 2272 seeking to amend the procurement law; SBN 2273 requiring the participation of the office of the Solicitor General in contract negotiations; and a proposal to abolish the Department of Budget and Management's Procurement Service. (Senate PRIB/Office of Sen. Tolentino)