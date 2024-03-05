Photo Release

March 5, 2024 Franchise for electric coops: Sen. Grace Poe presides over the Committee on Public Services hearing to discuss several measures seeking to provide accessible, affordable, reliable and sustainable electricity for Filipinos. During Tuesday’s hearing March 5, 2024, Poe said the committee will tackle House Bill No. 6295 or the Leyte II Electric Cooperative Inc. (LEYECO II), HBN 1218 or the Romblon Electric Cooperative Inc. (ROMELCO) and HBN 9805 or the Negros Electric and Power Corporation (NEPC). The measures seek the grant of legislative franchise to operate as power distribution utilities. “Having a franchise is a privilege. Attached to this is the great responsibility to provide public service. Therefore, when it is not performed properly it can be withdrawn,” Poe said in Filipino. “This hearing will allow us to scrutinize these applications and ensure that a franchise is only granted to those qualified and responsible to provide their avowed public service,” she added. (Mark Pimentel/Senate PRIB)