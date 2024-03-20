Photo Release

March 20, 2024 Game fixing: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Committee on Sports, looks into allegations of game fixing in the professional and amateur sports Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Go said one of the problems in game fixing is the reluctance of witnesses to come forward and present proof that games are indeed being manipulated. But despite this, he said, the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) had already filed 32 cases against players, including those from the professional basketball leagues since 2021. He said the National Bureau of Investigation had also pursued cases in 2019 due to the willingness of witnesses to testify. “We hope to uncover allegations of game fixing in this hearing. Last hearing, we found out that referees in some leagues received small allowances. This is one aspect we should also look into,” Go said. The senator said the committee had conducted the hearing to study possible amendments to the law to preserve the integrity of the games as well as elevate the credibility and image of Filipino athletes. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)