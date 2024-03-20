Photo Release

March 20, 2024 PH protected areas: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda assures that the 134 declared protected areas in different parts of the country comprising the marine, terrestrial and wetlands will be sponsored when the session resumes on April 29, 2024. During Wednesday’s plenary session March 20, 2024, Legarda made the manifestation after Sen. Cynthia A. Villar sponsored 11 Senate bills declaring various areas in the country as protected areas under the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS). “Thank you for bringing that into the record because the more than 100 (protected areas) which have initial components and need to be protected have long been crying out for protection for decades. And it is only in the past few years that we have allowed the omnibus sponsorship. So, thanks to the sponsor for that and we will help you ensure that these are all sponsored when we return to session on April 29,” Legarda said. “Just to be clear, these are from way back 20 years ago,” she added. Villar said there are 121 protected areas that have not been legislated and there are new 13 presidential proclamations. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)