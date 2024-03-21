Photo Release

March 21, 2024 Debates on new gov’t procurement bill continue: Sen. Sonny Angara takes the floor and answers questions from his colleagues to defend Senate Bill No. 2593 (SBN 2593), also known as the New Government Procurement Act, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. A Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) priority measure, SB 2593 aims to make public procurement more efficient and effective, seeking to put an end to side deals, under-the-table agreements, uncompetitive behavior, corruption, and other illicit activities. (Adrian Luciano/Senate Social Media Unit)