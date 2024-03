Photo Release



It is with great pleasure that we welcome FIVB and the entire volleyball world to the Philippines!: Sen. Pia Cayetano, delivered this message during our final pitch at the FIVB HQ in Lausanne. "I shared the passion that we all have for volleyball, and how ready and proud we are to host such an important sporting event."

"Imagine our joy when they finally announced that the Philippines has won the bid to host the FIVB Volleyball Men’s Championship in 2025!"