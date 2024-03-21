Photo Release

March 21, 2024 Enhancing fiscal regime: Sen. Sonny Angara leads the Subcommittee on the Rationalization of the Mining Fiscal Regime hearing on House Bill No. 8937, seeking to enhance the fiscal regime for the mining industry. During Thursday’s hearing, March 21, 2024, Angara emphasized the importance of strengthening the processing side of the mining industry in order to get the best value and revenue from the minerals extracted in the country. One of the strategies being eyed to encourage investments include extending possible incentives to mineral processing plants, according to Angara. “Maybe we can put something here (in the proposed measure) that would incentivize that type or value-added activity,” the senator said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate Social Media Unit)